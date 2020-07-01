Baha Mar separates some 1,200 workers by Friday!

Staff redundancies began Tuesday morning with staff across properties…All of the Melia staff will go!

NASSAU| So Bahamas Press has a breakdown on the disengagement of some 1,200 workers at Baha Mar on Tuesday.

BP first reported how Baha Mar was to disengage the workers at the end of the month following a 90 day period of layoffs at the property.

We can now confirm today some 10 executives of the resort were given notice that they will no longer be employed at the property.

Additionally, some 60% of property managers are also gone and some 20% of its Casino staff were all given notices today. We are told the exercise which began today will be complete on Friday.

We can also add some additional 1,000 line staff will be gone by Friday when the process ends.

Meanwhile, the Night Bond at Baha Mar has terminated its entire staff! So much for nightclubs in the country when the liberties of every Bahamian have been suspended since March by the Competent Authority!

All Baha Mar team members will be notified when their separation cheques are ready. All displaced workers are also being invited to the property this coming Friday.

Now we at BP are learning that the entire staff at Melia are gone. All displaced employees at the property are being told in order to be rehired [whenever possible in the future], they will need to sign a contract promising no association with any union in the future if ever reengaged.

BP stands ready to advise workers this is not the end of the world. Trust IN GOD…for he is the source of all blessings and favour.

