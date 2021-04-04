BAHAMAS DEFENCE FORCE CHIEF COMES DOWN WITH COVID19 AFTER TAKING THE VACCINE – WHAT IS DIS?

RBDF Commodore Raymond King

NASSAU| COVID-19 has hit the highest level of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, exposing Commodore Raymond King.

Commodore King is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus and has been placed on quarantine at home, according to Cabinet Office.

King’s immediate members of staff have also been placed in quarantine and their offices will be sanitized.

In his absence, Deputy Commander Captain Shonedel Pinder will manage the affairs of the Defence Force.

The RBDF has been a hotbed for the coronavirus over the past year.

Between March and September 2020, the Defence Force reported over 100 COVID-19 cases and 151 officers had to be quarantined.

In September alone, the RBDF reported 69 active cases.