Bahamas Environment and Housing Cabinet Minister tests positive to coronavirus

Minister of The Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira

The Cabinet Office announces that the Minister of Environment and Housing, the Hon. Romauld Ferreira, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister Ferreira is not experiencing symptoms at this time and is in quarantine.

As a precautionary measure all Cabinet Ministers and staff who came in direct contact with the Minister will be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine. The Prime Minister did not have direct contact with Minister Ferreira.

Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed.

As announced earlier today, the Churchill Building, which houses the Cabinet Office, is being deep cleaned and sanitized and will re-open on Tuesday 6 October.