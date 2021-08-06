Bahamas Government secures tender for Vitamalt (Foreign Company) but leaves Megamalt (Bahamian Company) on the shelves – Do you really believe the procurement system works for the BIG CONTRACTS?

NASSAU| Megamalt is a Bahamian owned business.

But look how this Minnis Government want to brag about a procurement system used to acquire Vitamalt now ran by that gal on Munnings Road.

Meanwhile, this same Minnis Government is dishing out multimillion dollar contracts with no tender process to their buddies.

They kicked out Daniel Ferguson the chief procurement officer out because Minnis wanted his sweetheart running the show! Now isn’t that something! How many jobs will TONYA (Munnings Road) have in the Minnis Government?

We report yinner decide!