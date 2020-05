Police investigating homicide #29 Wednesday morning on Hanna Road.

Nassau| Police are on the scene of a homicide. The victim is believed to have been shot somewhere near Hanna Road but drove to the Fox Hill Police Station where he succumed to his injuries.

BP has identified the victim as the Leader of the Parkside Gang aka Chubby. He was shot multiple times about the body with lethal instruments from an AK-47.

