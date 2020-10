Mrs Christine Snisky

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mrs Christine Snisky…

She loved life, was kind to a fault and touched so many lives. Our deepest sympathies go out to her mom Mary Ann, sisters Debbie, Susie, Michele and Denyse, brothers Justin and Christopher and their families, and to all her many friends including BP.

Our prayers are with you all now, may God comfort you at this time. May her soul rest in peace and rise in Glory.