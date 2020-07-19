Bahamas records some 15 new COVID cases!

FIFTEEN (15) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES – Update #100

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are fifteen (15) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred fifty-three (153). There have been one hundred (100) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, thirty-nine (39) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, thirteen (13) confirmed cases in Bimini, and one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #139 is a fifty-three (53) year old male of New Providence with a history of travel. This case is in isolation at home;

 Case #140 is a twenty-nine (29) year old male of New Providence with a history of travel. This case is also in isolation at home;

 Case #141 is a fifty-eight (58) year old female of New Providence with a history of travel. This case too is in isolation at home;

 Case #142 is a forty (40) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case remains in isolation at home.

 Case #143 is a thirty (30) year old female of Grand Bahama.

 Case #144 is a thirty-eight (38) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #145 is a thirty-one (31) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #146 is seventeen (17) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #147 is fifty (50) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #148 is a thirty-three (33) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #149 is a thirty (30) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #150 is a fifty-four (54) year old female of Grand Bahama.

 Case #151 is a forty-six (46) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #152 is a seventy-one (71) year old male of Grand Bahama.

 Case #153 is a forty-one (41) year old female of Grand Bahama.

Travel details and the condition of Cases #143 – #153 were unable to be confirmed at the time of the release of this report. Investigations are ongoing, and a complete update of pending details will be published at a later date. Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.