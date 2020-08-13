Bahamas records some 53 new COVID19 cases with the nation under HOUSE ARREST… 120 cases in just four days…

Meanwhile Bimini residents who tested more than three weeks ago cannot get their results from health officials – WHY?

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health confirmed today that there are 53 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,089.

51 of those new cases are in New Providence, which had 40 new cases yesterday.

Grand Bahama recorded two new cases today.

120 people have tested positive in the capital in four days despite being under lockdown for nearly two weeks.

Bahamian citizens and businesses are paying a high price in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 but it doesn’t appear as if the lockdowns are working.

Though citizens are locked away like prisoners four days a week, grocery stores, pharmacies and the national stadium are jam packed with people on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.