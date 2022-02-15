Bahamas welcomes Delegation from Saudi Arabia Tourism

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas welcomed His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, and the Chairman of the Saudi Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to an Official Visit on Monday, February 14, 2022.

His Excellency and members of his delegation were met upon their arrival via private jet at Odyssey Aviation by Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and other officials.

Following, the Saudi delegation met with Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and other Cabinet Ministers at the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre, West Bay Street.

At the meeting from The Bahamas were: Senator Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training; and Senator Ryan Pinder, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

His Excellency was accompanied at the meeting by Saja Abdullah Alhoshan, Chief of Staff, and Faisal Mohammed Alkahtani, Saudi Development Fund.