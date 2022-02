Sherece Poitier, Kayla Smith, Yasmine Miller and Holly Pearce

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that the Davis Government has selected four women to take up new offices in Atlanta.

Sherece Poitier, Kayla Smith, Yasmine Miller and Holly Pearce will all take control of the Consulate in that part of the United States of America.

BP is learning former MP for Exuma, Anthony Moss, will be the top man representing the Bahamas in Atlanta.