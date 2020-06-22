Bahamasair employee vanishes after last seen near a male friend’s home in a gated community in Western New Providence!

Re’KHanna Russell

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following the disappearance of a Bahamasair employee who was last seen at a gated community in Western New Providence on the weekend.

Police tell us 33-year-old Re’KHanna Russell, an employee of the National Flag Carrier of St. Andrews Beach Estates was last seen on Saturday, June 20th at a residence in Charlotteville the gated community in western New Providence.

Detectives were in the residence today checking security cameras around the community entering and exiting the gated area. Some believe a male friend of the missing woman could be a key suspect in her disappearance.

There are plenty deep sinkholes in Charlotteville community and if one looks closely and deeply maybe there could be a serious crime uncovered.

We are told the male friend is the owner of a major water plant in the country.

Are police investigating another murder scene? We shall see. Where is Re’KHanna Russell?

