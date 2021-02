Bahamasair new ATR aircrafts.

NASSAU| The national flag carrier has been fined a third time for allowing a passenger to travel without a travel visa.

Bahamasair Manager Ray Demeritte admitted

that the airline breached domestic and international travel rules at an arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Thursday.

The airline has until March 1 to pay the $2,000 fine.

Bahamasair has previously been fined after admitting to health visa breaches on December 12, 2020 and December 26, 2020.