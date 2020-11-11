BAHAMASAIR RETURNS TO THE SKIES…

Bahamasair new ATR aircrafts.

BP BREAKING| So Bahamasair say they are prepared to return to Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Haiti, Cuba and Marsh Harbour, Freeport, Santa Clara, and West Palm Beach and Orlando. The airline as a $110,000 per month lease payment on one jet and they gate make some money.

If you catch the first flight just know preclearance will not be available therefore a police record will not be sufficient to enter into the United States in your US destination. Outside that time all other the police record will work (except if CORRUPT MINNIS made sure you got a Curfew BREACH on it).

Anyway, GO CATCH COVID! AND BURN THAT MONEY NO ONE HAS! 😂

We report yinner decide!