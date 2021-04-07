Bahamian businessman charged with rape of 15-year-old guest to the country!

Henry Richard Nixon

NASSAU| A 58-year-old Bahamian businessman has been charged with the rape of an American teen at a local hotel.

Henry Richard Nixon, of Westridge, is accused of raping the 15-year-old at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar property on April 4.

BP broke the story on how Nixon, a welder, and owner of Cover-Up Bahamas, was caught bold-naked sexually assulating the young child.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he made his initial court appearance today. He was denied bail and returns to court in May.

