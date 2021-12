Businesswoman Linda Lewis dies at 65.

ELEUTHERA| Linda Lewis, 65, owner of Briland’s Androsia dies suddenly in Harbour Island.

The Tourism Ambassador and businesswoman who sold Bahamian Batiks for more than 30 years’ death has left the entire community in mourning.

Lewis is married to Gus Lewis of Harbour Island and is the mother of ZNS morning news anchor LeDaunne Davis and radio personality “Cool Breeze” at Island FM.

May she rest in peace.