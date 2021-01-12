Bahamian Christopher Forbes Transferred to a UK Prison to serve his two life sentences for murder!!!

Christopher Forbes shipped to the UK to serve his two life sentences for MURDER!

TCI| The Turks and Caicos Islands Government has, today, transferred Christopher Forbes to the UK, where he will serve the remainder of his sentence. This is seen as a critical action, in a series of strategic steps being taken recently to improve security, decrease risk and to restore and maintain order at Her Majesty’s Prison Grand Turk.

The prisoner was escorted by members of Her Majesty Prison and Probation Service, departing from Grand Turk International Airport. All Covid-19 procedures were adhered to and strictly enforced to ensure the safety of the prisoner, the staff and the community at large. This move comes following recent measures to stabilize the prison in order that a more rehabilitative regime can be delivered.

The absence of high security accommodation, coupled with the steady increase in violent crimes in the TCI, has seen an increased number of more dangerous offenders being sent to the institution. This places additional pressures on the management and staff to maintain a safe and secure environment.

The transfer of the prisoner was approved by UK Ministers, as permissible under UK legislation, and supported by the Governor and Premier.

Commenting on the transfers, the Minister with responsibility for HMPGT, Hon. Goldray Ewing said; “We are grateful to the UK Government for their support and agreement to accommodate this prisoner. We will continue to take measured steps to support the management and staff of the prison as they work towards making the prison a safe, secure and rehabilitative institution.” The Governor, His Excellency Nigel Dakin, also commenting on the transfers stated, “the stability of Her Majesty’s Prison is a critical piece in our strategy towards safeguarding national security and we will continue to exercise all avenues available to us in order to accomplish our national goals and secure our institutions and our communities. I am grateful to the UK Government for their support in this matter.”

The Prisons Superintendent, David Bowden, said; “Today, Christopher Forbes a prisoner in HMP Grand Turk is being transferred to a prison in the UK. This is where he will serve the remainder of his sentence. He is being escorted by members of the Her Majesty Prison and Probation Service. On arrival, he will reside in a category A prison in England.

“The transfer of Christopher Forbes is an essential part of the ongoing development of HMP Grand Turk. Prisoners who pose a greater risk must be kept in a prison, commensurate with the risk that they pose to others. I am most grateful to the transfer team from the UK. I have also been very impressed by the inter-governmental departments, working very closely with the MoHA, to make this transfer as efficient as it was.”