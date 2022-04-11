Bahamian died and another in critical following crash in New Haven Connecticut…

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT — A Bahamian student at the University of New Haven has died and another Bahamian national, who graduated from the college, was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames in New Haven early yesterday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash and vehicle fire at the intersection of Congress Avenue and College Street in New Haven around 3.30am.

Authorities found a black Chevrolet Cruz had hit a tree and was on fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and remove the driver from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, according to investigators.

The driver, identified as Kenu Adderley, 26, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, he was listed in stable condition.

His passenger, identified as Raymond Rolle, 21, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died on his injuries.