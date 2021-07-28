Bahamian Educator celebrated on the world stage for her excellent work in mathematics…

KENTUCKY| Bahamas Press team in the community of Kentucky USA have shared in the celebration of a Bahamian math educator who is making her mark in the world.

Eldshekia S. Thompson-Pennerman an educator at the Eastwood High School in Kentucky won the overall award for her work in maths over other educators in other categories.

She was given a standing ovation as she walked the stage being applauded by her colleagues during the special awards ceremony.

Thompson-Pennerman is set to complete her doctorate in mathematics next year.

Bahamas Press congratulates Thompson-Pennerman and wish her well in all her future endeavours. CONGRATULATIONS!

We report yinner decide!