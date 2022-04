New Haven, Connecticut| The second Bahamian in the New Haven Connecticut has died.

BP can report that Kenu Adderley, the Bahamian student who survived that fiery car crash in Connecticut, passed away about an hour ago around 8:30pm today 15 April 2022.

His friend and passenger Raymond Rolle, 21 died following the crash around 3:30am on Monday where the Chevrolet Cruz the drove in had hit a tree and burst into flames.

May their souls rest in peace.