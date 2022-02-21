Bahamian man dies on flight from Atlanta to Nassau

The brother of late social media personality Gorman Bannister was found unresponsive on a Delta Airlines flight shortly after it landed at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Monday.

Billy Bannister boarded the Delta flight from Atlanta to Nassau.

Flight attendants noticed that he was still in his seat long after the other passengers had disembarked the aircraft at LPIA. However, they assumed he had fallen asleep mid-flight.

When their attempts to wake him up failed, they called in medical officials who pronounced Bannister dead.

Bannister’s body was removed from the aircraft. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

His passing comes months after the death of his Blackbelt publisher brother, who died in hospital last year.