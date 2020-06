Buddy Hield – FILE PHOTO…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Bahamian NBA star Buddy Heild has tested positive for COVID19.

One member of the Kings announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday and another was reported to be infected as well.

Kings forward Jabari Parker released a statement announcing he tested positive last week. A short time later, Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Kings guard Buddy Hield had also tested positive for the virus.