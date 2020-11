Mr Dudley Capron aka Caproni

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama police discovered today the body of a male which was found decomposed in the Queen’s COVE community.

Now police had earlier circulated the description of Mr Dudley Capron aka Caproni. The 78-year-old was missing since October 27th. His disappearance was reported to police by his daughter. Capron had suffered from Alzheimer’s according to his daughter.

