BAHAMIAN preacher charged for telling it like it is – Christian Council and preachers mute!

Apostle Julian Johnson

NASSAU| A vocal pastor has landed in legal trouble over a Facebook video in which he accused Police Commissioner Paul Rolle of sexually assaulting female officers.

Reverend Julian Johnson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on a charge of intentional libel.

Johnson, 50, denied the charge at his arraignment.

Johnson has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing that will take place before the deputy chief magistrate tomorrow.

The Chief magistrate deferred bail at the request of the prosecutor, who said she needed time to review the file.

Jomo Campbell, who represents Johnson, said there was no good reason to defer bail, as there was no evidence that Johnson wouldn’t appear for trial.

He pointed out that Johnson had voluntarily surrendered to police at noon today to be charged.

Johnson walked into court flanked by two officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

He was not handcuffed.