Bahamian Sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo Shares Adorable Kiss with Husband After Winning Gold Medal

Gold medallist Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Shaunae Miller-Uibo had somebody very special to celebrate her gold medal with.

The Bahamian sprinter, 27, took home a gold medal Friday night in the women’s 400m at the Tokyo Games, becoming the second woman in Olympic history to win back-to-back titles in the event.



During the finals, she finished with a 48.36-second race followed by the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino and Team USA’s Allyson Felix.

After the race, the athlete shared a sweet moment of celebration with husband Maicel Uibo — who also competed in the Summer Games for Estonia and placed 15th overall in the decathlon — as he gave her a big hug and kiss.