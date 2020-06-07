Bahamian Track Queen could be crowned 400m Queen from World Games in Doha, Qatar

NASSAU| The world will soon know that Bahamian Track Queen Shaunae Miller -Uibo is indeed The Queen on the track; particularly when it comes to the 400m race.

World sporting bodies are now investigating Bahrain athlete Salwa Eid Naser.

Naser scored an upset on the track while competing against our world sporting queen at the World Games in Doha, Qatar last year.

But Naser is now facing a two-year ban after being provisionally suspended for missing three drug tests in a 12-month period.

The 22-year-old Naser took nearly a second off her personal best in running 48.18 in Doha – the fastest time by a woman since 1985. Only the East German Marita Koch and the Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova have ever run faster.

If the suspension comes through following the investigations Miller-Uibo could be awarded the Gold medal in the 400m race in Doha and all the prizes with it. Why Naser failed to test is a great mystery at this time.

Miller-Uibo is a devote Christian and Salwa Eid Naser is a Muslim.

