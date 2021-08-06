Bahamian track queen Shaunae Miller-Uibo has won Gold in the women’s 400m by a huge margin…Gold Gold Gold! THE BAHAMAS JUST WON THE OLYMPICS

PHILIP BRAVE DAVIS: CONGRATULATIONS TO OLYMPIC CHAMPION SHAUNAE MILLER-UIBO

Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

STATEMENT| Bahamians everywhere tuned in this morning with great anticipation, expectations and national pride to watch our international sprint sensation, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, successfully defend her Olympic 400 meter crown. She did not disappointment – blowing away an elite field of the worlds best quarter milers to bring a second gold medal to the 242.

On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party I congratulate Shaunae Miller-Uibo on her olympic games victory and her continued level of athletic dominance and excellence. Her impact on the Bahamas sports brand globally and our national identity is immeasurable.

Bahamian women athletes have won gold medals in the 400 meters in Athens in 2004 with Tonique Williams-Darling and Miller-Uibo won gold in Rio in 2016 and again in Tokyo in 2021 at the XXX11 Olympiad. These are remarkable achievements and this legacy of athletic excellence must be celebrated and memorialized.

The government of The Bahamas therefore must do more to support our youth and athletes and I repeat the PLP’s commitment to strengthening our brainchild, SPORTS IN PARADISE, to ensure that sports and culture become a significant economic pillar in our national developmental thrust. Sports and youth development must be significant components of this policy.

242 TO THE WORLD