Bahamians need our question answered on Crown Land – Minnis DOUBLE DEALING!

RCL and Minnis GOVERNMENT in conceited arrogance ignores a Supreme Court Writ filed Court of the Bahamas!
- What date did RCL apply for a Crown Land Lease of Crown Land on Paradise Island?
- What date did RCL allegedly receive a Crown Land Lease for Crown Land on Paradise Island?
- What is the full scope of what RCL is applying to Town Planning and Physical Planning? On the previous call the callers have had to press for details.
- Prior to allegedly receiving a Crown Land Lease, why is RCL, complicit with Target Surveying & Engineering destroying the native coppice and bird nests on the western portion of Paradise Island for the sake of a topographical site survey? By RCL’s own admission: before they possessed an alleged lease.
- How much has RCL generated in gross revenues while calling upon the Bahamas for the past “fifty years”?
- How much revenue has been generated by RCL in commissions from third party shore excursions and tour performed in The Bahamas?
- What is the percentage range of commission taken from Bahamas based excursions performed by Bahamian third parties?
- How much air pollution has been generated by RCL by cruising in Bahamian waters?
- How many gallons of exhaust scrubber water has been pumped into Bahamian and surrounding international waters in the past five years?
- How much fuel has been consumed by RCL vessels in the past ten years?
- How much untreated sewerage has been pumped into Bahamian waters in the past ten years?
- How much grey water has been pumped into Bahamian waters in the past ten years?
- How does RCL dispose of its garbage generated in Little Sturrup Cay (its identity has been removed by RCL to be promoted as “Coco Cay”?
- How many tons of waste has been incinerated by RCL on Little Sturrup Cay?
- How much gross revenue has been generated by Little Sturrup Cay for RCL since inception, promoted as your “number one destination”?
- What has RCL declared to shareholders as profit sharing/bonuses to Executive Management in the past five years?
- Has RCL contributed to the political campaign of the Free National Movement, directly or indirectly?
- You tout on your website bringing 30 million passengers to the Bahamas: what is the breakdown of those 30M between Freeport, Nassau and Little Sturrup Cay?
- What is the average gross revenue per passenger for the cruise itself and through up-selling of goods and services in the Bahamas?
- While RCL claims to have started giving back to the Bahamas: what have they given back prior to 2012?