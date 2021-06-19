Bahamians not playing with vaccination games!

To Brent Burrows &

The Management

CBS Bahamas

Please take notice, that effective 16th, August 2021 we the Bahamian will boycott your business if you decide to put in place any policy that will adversely affect our families which is our brothers and sisters.

And please take note that if your employee should suffer any adverse medical conditions because of being forced to take the controversial vaccine, CBS will be made to pay legally for the medical treatments or death.

Hopefully you would rethink this latest policy before you try to implement it.