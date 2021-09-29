Bahamians ordered off The Department of Immigration Property while foreigners are welcomed breaking the rules!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning two taxpayers were chased off the Department of Immigration headquarters this afternoon.

Both senior citizens and former public servants presented at the Immigration Department and was told initially not to enter the building in slippers. They returned properly attired but was again chased off the grounds.

And while the two Bahamian seniors were turned away a foreign national was welcomed with opened arms (IN SLIPPERS) while the Bahamas were left in the sun watching all of this.

Bahamas Press is calling on the powers at The Department of Immigration to PROECT BAHAMIANS FIRST! We should throw out the leadership at Immigration ( Director Clarence ), which has facilitated this rogue, nasty bahaviour against Bahamians.

Bahamians must be respected at the department!

We ga report and let yinner decide!