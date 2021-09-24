Bamboo Carmichael has two staff positive with Covid and business never sanitized…

Bamboo Shack

NASSAU| Bamboo Shack on Carmichael Road has been hit with Covid19 and the place still open!?

The lady on the voicenote shared above is the manager of the branch.

We know two staff members tested positive for covid19 last week Wednesday.

Management has yet to closed down and sanitize the facility.

Days following the outbreak staff are being encouraged to go in for testing which will be done through salary deductions.

Last week was election week when Bamboo Shack Camichael was loaded with customers who didn’t socially distanced and created a superspreader scene on the porch.