BAMSI Office used as FNM campaign headquarters

Tahalia Duncombe

ANDROS| The BAMSI office in South Andros has been transformed into a campaign headquarters of the FNM’s candidate Kenny Smith.

On Thursday, the office was used as an FNM Headquarters where T-Shirts, placards and other campaign paraphernalia were handed out before the motorcade that ended with a rally.

Tahalia Duncombe, a former aspiring FNM candidate for the constituency, runs the BAMSI Office. She is now Smith’s campaign coordinator.

Clearly, she thinks that BAMSI is her personal property since this morning she closed the officer to the public in order to have breakfast with Smith and other FNMs. It seems that everyone, besides FNMs, know that public resources aren’t to be used for political campaigns.

These can’t be the same people who just a few years back campaigned on a platform of accountability, honesty and integrity.