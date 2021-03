Jamalaya Roberts

NASSAU| Commonwealth Bank employee 40-year-old Jamalaya Roberts and his alleged accomplice Shamika Rolle, 28, were charged for engaging a trafficking in persons for sex.

The pair was alleged to have held a 16-year-old for services of prostitution. They were brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson on Monday and were remanded to prison pending a bail hearing on March 25th.

Roberts was arrested from the CB Mortgage Centre by police on last Thursday.

