NASSAU| We are getting word that a banker at a major bank has tested positive for COVID19 and was at work this past Tuesday working the ABM machines and coughing all over the place.

The banker is a client of that boutique salon which reported some 184 patrons could be positive after two staff members tested positive last week.

I think by now everyone has been exposed to COVID so we should back to normal soon.

