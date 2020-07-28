Barbados longest-serving PM Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur passes away at 70 Monday…

Barbados| Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70, a Government statement has confirmed.

Arthur, the island’s longest serving Prime Minister, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 12:26 a.m.

He was hospitalised last week with heart complications.

Barbados will begin today three days of national mourning. The statement said that Minister of Labour and Social Relations and St Peter MP Colin Jordan, will be the coordinating minister for the funeral arrangements.

It added that, “The Government of Barbados extends sincerest condolences to his wife, Julie, his daughters, Leah and Sabrina and his extended family,” it added.

We report yinner decide!