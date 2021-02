Police confirm the murder of alais BATS this morning on Deveaux Street.

NASSAU| We have a hot morning already as police are right now gathering to the scene of the country’s 11th homicide incident unfolding on Deveaux Street at 8am.

The victim has died on the scene.

We can identify the man shot in his neck and head minutes ago by his alias “BATS”!

