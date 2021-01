Mr. Valentino Obinyear

NASSAU| The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas technical engineer at the Parliamentary Channel located at the Senate, Mr. Valentino Obinyear, who captured his Covid19 story to the world just a few days ago died this morning in hospital just a few minutes ago.

Valentino thanked everyone who helped him along the way during his Covid19 battle over the holidays.

We pray for his family as they now mourn his passing on the last day of the year.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord…Amen….