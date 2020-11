BE PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL HURRICANE IN OUR NEIGHBOURHOOD!!!!

ALERT #1 ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION ETA ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, THURSDAY 5TH NOVEMBER, 2020, AT 8 PM EST.

…A TROPICAL STORM ALERT IS ISSUED FOR THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS …

A TROPICAL STORM ALERT IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS. THIS INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, BIMINI, BERRY ISLANDS, ANDROS NEW PROVIDENCE, ELEUTHERA, AND EXUMA, CAT ISLAND, LONG ISLAND, SAN SALVADOR AND RUM CAY.

A TROPICAL STORM ALERT MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED IN THE MENTIONED ISLANDS WITHIN 60 HOURS.

AT 7 PM EST, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION ETA WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 16.0 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 87.8 DEGREES WEST, OR ABOUT 65 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF LA CEIBA HOUNDURAS, OR ABOUT 925 MILES SOUTHWEST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

THE DEPRESSION IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHWEST NEAR 8 MPH AND A TURN TOWARD THE NORTH IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. A TURN TOWARD THE NORTHEAST IS EXPECTED ON FRIDAY, WITH THIS MOTION CONTINUING THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT.

ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF ETA WILL BE OVER THE WESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA THROUGH FRIDAY, APPROACH THE CAYMAN ISLANDS SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT, AND BE NEAR CUBA ON SUNDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 35 MPH OVER WATER, WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST, AND ETA IS EXPECTED TO RE-GAIN TROPICAL STORM STRENGHT ON FRIDAY.

RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS SHOULD BEGIN TO MAKE PREPARATION FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS BEGINNING EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

THE NEXT ALERT ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION ETA WILL BE ISSUED AT 11 PM EST.

ISSUED BY: JEFFREY SIMMONS