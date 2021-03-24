Beautiful songbird Mrs Lakesha Maria Rolle-Ferguson passes at 46…

Lakesha Maria Rolle-Ferguson, 46

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Lakesha Maria Rolle-Ferguson, who passed away on Monday at her residence on Shabback Close.

Many may not remember but Mrs Rolle-Ferguson was the beautiful daughter of the late Arthur “Preacher” Rolle who was the pastor of Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church on Baillou Hill Road. Back in the day “Preacher” Rolle had a powerful singing ministry and his daughter Lakesha was a songbird.

We offer our condolences to her husband Pedro Ferguson, Taelor Ferguson, and her siblings on her passing.

May she rest in peace.