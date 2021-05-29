Belize murder police treating Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law as ‘killer’

The wife of the Tory peer’s son is in custody in Belize after a policeman with whom she was drinking was shot in the head

Jasmine Hartin and her husband, Andrew Ashcroft, launched a luxury tourist resort, Alaia Belize, in Belize earlier this month

BY THE DAILY MAIL

A senior police officer has been shot dead in Belize with the wife of a leading British businessman based in the country arrested as part of the murder investigation.

According to sources, American Jasmine Hartin is married to Andrew Ashcroft, who is the son of billionaire businessman and leading Tory donor and former deputy chairman of the party Lord Ashcroft.

Andrew, 43, is the youngest of Lord Ashcroft’s three children from his first marriage and is a citizen of Belize, where he lives and works with Jasmine in San Pedro, the main town on the island of Amergris Caye.

It lies off the coast of Belize and is a popular holiday destination.

Local media have named the dead officer as Superintendent Henry Jemmott who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to reports, his body was discovered in a dock area of San Pedro.