Bertha’s Go Go Ribs owner Mr Mervin Sweeting has lost his battle with cancer…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning of the passing of local businessman Mr. Mervin Sweeting who lost his battle with cancer. He died Friday evening.

Mr. Sweeting, who is originally from Eleuthera, started his business simply from his love for mouth-watering and tasty Bahamian meals. He is the owner of the famous Bertha’s Go Go Ribs Sauce.

Tonight we offer our deep sympathies to his wife Betty, son Mervin jr, and daughters Kristian, Zoe. We also want to pay our respects to his staff on his passing.

Eleuthera is losing great sons of the soil. This week we reported the death of B.U.T former President Mr Donald Symonette. He is from Weymss Bight, South Eleuthera.

Businessman Mr. Mervin Sweeting was from Deep Creek, South Eleuthera. Attorney Dennis Richards was from Green Castle in the South also. All passed away in the last two weeks.

All from South Eleuthera. May their souls rest in peace.