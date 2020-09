We can do so much more in this community than arrest people.

ATLANTA| Helen Johnson thanks Tarrant Police officer William Stacy with a hug in her kitchen.

Tarrant Police officers including Officer William Stacy deliver bags of food to Helen Johnson.

Officer Stacy bought the one dozen eggs that Johnson stole from a local store and didn’t arrest her.

The act of kindness was recorded and Johnson says it changed her life. (Joe Songer/jsonger@al.com).