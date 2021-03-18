Big Award CEREMONY at RBDF today with no medals in the box!…Another election scam

The GG giving out empty boxes at the CORAL HARBOUR BASE TODAY!

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Awards, Medals and Commissioning Ceremony held today (March 18th) at he base in CORAL HARBOUR was another scam by the Minnis Government.

With the Governor General presenting, Marines received boxes with no medals inside.

Ya mean to tell me Minnis dem playing the LIE GAME at this level? Well what is dis? Who ga answer this?

The Governor General, His Excellency the Most Honorable Cornelius A. Smith presented the awards and no one told him NO MEDALS WERE INSIDE THE BOXES! What a disgrace.

It ain’t long nah! A snap General Election is coming! GO AND GET REGISTERED!

We report yinner decide!