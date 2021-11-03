BIG FIGHT OVER FUNDS IS ABOUT TO START IN COALITION (soon Collision) Party…

NASSAU| The Party named the Coalition will soon be renamed the COLLISION as a heated row is brewing already over funds collected by the party in the recent general elections.

Word is how two party officers, who were sleeping together all through the campaign while others raised passions about change in the Bahamas, are now finding the sheets have been yanked off in the dead of winter.

Both officers cannot account for any funds collected by donors nor are they forthcoming on what happened with dues paid by scores of Party officers. Winter is coming!

BP makes the point – if you cannot account for money collected in party dues, how in the hell could you account for millions collected in Natural Resources?

All we are telling yinner is this: One big nasty fight is about to break out deep inside a third party in the Bahamas and this one ga end up in the road!

Remember now, BP was the first to tell yinner about it!