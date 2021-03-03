Big meeting inside The Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority questions missing funds!

Montaqu Beach

NASSAU| A major SPECIAL Investigation has begun inside The Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority this morning as a senior high level meeting probed questions of accountability in the Authority.

We understand serious questions have been put to the accounts department and more importantly a meeting between the Chairman Shanendon Cartwright and the Minister of Finance.

Bahamas Press shared last week how payments from the Authority were being paid to individuals who had no residence in The Bahamas and were not even in the country when payments were made. WHAT IS THIS?

Another investigation to hide the papers and do nothing just like in the case of BPL and OBAN! Minnis is not serious. He is more about pretending and hiding real information.

