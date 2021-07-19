Big robbery and shooting outside First Caribbean – customer shot taken to hospital…

Decomposed body discovered on Horseshoe Drive in the Oakes Field Community!

NASSAU| Big Robbery outside First Caribbean in Harbour Bay Shopping Centre this morning.

Customer shot, deposit taken, gunman gets away in Honda Fit and victim taken to hospital.

Police should show public full bank CCTV to catch the robbers.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press has just been alerted to a scene where Police are at Horseshoe Drive where they discovered a decomposed body. Horseshoe Drive is that area near Christie Park.

