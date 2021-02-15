BIG-TIME Sub Lieutenant of the RBDF charged with rape of a fellow marine on Inagua

RBDF Sub Lieutenant Renaldo Wilkinson of the RBDF charged with rape of a fellow marine on Inagua.

NASSAU| Sub Lieutenant Renaldo Wilkinson appeared before a magistrate today charged with the rape of a marine, who worked as his subordinate.

Prosecutors allege that Wilkinson, 35, raped the 32-year-old woman at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force base on Inagua on February 5.

Wilkinson served as the the first lieutenant on the base.

He’s been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the case and his alleged victim is undergoing counseling.

Wilkinson was not required to enter a plea to the rape charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Wilkinson is expected to be freed on bail momentarily as he’s been rushed to the Supreme Court for an emergency bail hearing.