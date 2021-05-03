Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates calls it quits as the COVID lawsuits come!

BP BREAKING| Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their 27-year-long relationship, the Microsoft mogul said in a statement on Monday.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement reads. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

God do answer prayers! This is the beginning of the end for dem!