Mr. Billyjoe Rolle

BIMINI| Bahamas PRESS is reporting with sadness the passing tonight of Mr. Billyjoe Rolle the son of the late Mayor of Bimini Glen Rolle.

Billyjoe was the hero who organised jetski rescue missions on Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

We pray for his soul and his family in this most difficult time.

