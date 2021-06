BIMINI| Bimini is reporting another COVID19 death today.

BP can report resident Crystal Saunders passed away in hospital today after being airlifted into New Providence with serious symptoms of the virus. She was just in her 30s.

This evening we are also learning of the passing of Ms Rosie Fernander. May she rest in peace.

Sidney Cargill passes

Sidney Cargill

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of building contractor Mr. Sidney Cargill. May he rest in peace…