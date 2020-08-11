Bimini Residents Under House Arrest for Three Weeks now but still have NO TEST RESULTS from Health Officials…

Why Bimini residents cannot get their tests results now that they were told they have COVID19? And how is it Guests from COVID hotspots FLORIDA are allowed to drive up and down on the island during LOCKDOWNS?!

BIMINI – The entire family on Bimini has been placed on House arrest for three weeks now with no information from health officials on their COVID19 status.

One of the family members who lived in the family home in North Bimini has been taken to a quarantine facility owned by an FNM General related to Lloyd Duda. In fact, a number of persons held in quarantine have stayed at the facility since the death of Kim Rolle.

“Da Lockdown” PM and his Cabinet agreed for the FNM general’s complex to be used and paid for by the government to house persons affected by COVID19. But no one knows what the monthly rental rate is.

BP is also learning that a number of persons under House Arrest for the past three weeks have either never been tested, or some who have been tested since quarantine have yet to get any results back on their status to confirm if they are positive or negative! Well, what is this?

And while a mother with three small children has been under house arrest going on three weeks now [NEVER TESTED] by Health Officials, passing there daily, driving around in a golf cart, come the SUPERSPREADERS from the hotspot Florida – riding up and down in the Bimini community unmolested while residents are in Lockdown!

WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!